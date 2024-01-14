Lens vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Lens and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Last season's Ligue 1 top two square off as Paris Saint-Germain head to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis to face RC Lens on Sunday.

Paris Saint Germain have been in typically imperious form in recent months, and have hit top gear, winning nine of their last ten league games to open up a five-point gap over Nice at the top of Ligue 1.

After finishing as runners-up last year and just a point behind eventual winners and Sunday's opponents, Lens have struggled to replicate that form this time around.

And while they have propelled themselves from the bottom end of the table to the top half and are once again in contention for European qualification, the hosts went into the break in seventh place, 14 points off leaders PSG.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Stade Bollaert-Delelis

The Ligue 1 match between Lens and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Stade Bollaer-Delelis in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Sunday, January 14, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 4 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

RC Lens team news

Jimmy Cabot and Wuilker Farinez are closing in on their respective returns from long-term ACL injury, this game may come too soon for the duo. Full-backs Massadio Haidara (thigh), Deiver Machado (adductor), Przemyslaw Frankowski, and Ruben Aguilar (thigh) are all injury doubts for this game.

RC Lens possible XI: Samba; Medina, Danso, Gradit; Frankowski, Diouf, Fulgini, Maouassa; Sotoca, Thomasson; Wahi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Samba, Leca, Pandor Defenders: Danso, Medina, Gradit, Khusanov, Maouassa, Machado, Haidara, Aguilar Midfielders: Samed, Mendy, Diouf, El Aynaoui, Frankowski, Fulgini, Da Costa, Thomasson, Sishuba, Bonte Forwards: Cortes, Guilavogui, Wahi, Said, Sotoca, Balde

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Lee Kang-In and Achraf Hakimi will be away on AFCON duty, while Milan Skriniar could miss out the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery following an injury picked up in the Coupe de France.

Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), Nuno Mendes (hamstring), Fabian Ruiz (shoulder), Arnau Tenas (shoulder), and Sergio Rico (head trauma) are all set to remain sidelined for this one.

January arrival Lucas Beraldo will be in contention to make his Ligue 1 debut this weekend, while Warren Zaire-Emery should come back into the starting XI after being rested in the winter-friendly against amateur outfit Revel.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Pereira, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Barcola, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Rico, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Kimpembe, Kurzawa, Hakimi, Mukiele, Pereira Midfielders: Ugarte, Vitinha, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee, Asensio Forwards: K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Ekitike, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/26/23 PSG 3-1 Lens Ligue 1 04/15/23 PSG 3-1 Lens Ligue 1 01/01/23 Lens 3-1 PSG Ligue 1 04/23/22 PSG 1-1 Lens Ligue 1 12/04/21 Lens 1-1 PSG Ligue 1

