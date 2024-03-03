Leicester Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Leicester City WFC and Chelsea Women, as well as kick-off time and team news

Chelsea Women will be looking to keep the pressure on current Women's Super League (WSL) leaders Manchester City when Emma Hayes' side travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester Women on Sunday.

The Blues' 10-game winning streak in all competitions was snapped by none other than City last weekend, while Willy Kirk's side would look to build on their 5-2 league win over Bristol City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leicester Women vs Chelsea Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm GMT Venue: King Power Stadium

The WSL match between Leicester City WFC and Chelsea Women will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 6 pm GMT on Sunday, March 3, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Leicester Women vs Chelsea Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Showcase and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Leicester Women team news

Goalkeeper Janina Leitzig, Shannon O'Brien and Missy Goodwin are unavailable for selection due to their respective injuries, while Deanne Rose is representing Canada at the Gold Cup.

Given O'Brien's absence, Kirk would deploy Yuka Momiki upfront and Janice Cayman is likely to push further up the pitch on the left side.

Leicester Women possible XI: Kop; Bott, Green, Thibaud, Howard, Nevin; Rantala, Takarada, Tierney, Cayman; Momiki.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kop Defenders: Nevin, Bott, Howard, Ale, Green Thibaud Midfielders: Tierney, Palmer, Whelan, Cayman, Takarada, Pelgander Forwards: Rantala, Petermann, Siemsen, Cain, Momiki, Baker

Chelsea Women team news

Mia Fishel will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury, with the likes of Millie Bright, Sam Kerr and Aniek Nouwen also occupying the treatment room.

Maren Mjelde and Fran Kirby are doubts for Sunday's game, whereas Lauren James is suspended after picking up her milestone booking in the City loss.

Moreover, Kadiesha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence are on international duty with Canada at the Gold Cup.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Bjorn, Charles; Leupolz, Cuthbert; Kaneryd, Nusken, Reiten; Ramirez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Evrard, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Carter, Perisset, Mjelde, Charles, Fox, Bjorn Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd Forwards: Macario, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leicester City WFC and Chelsea Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 26, 2023 Chelsea 5-2 Leicester City Women's Super League May 10, 2023 Chelsea 6-0 Leicester City Women's Super League December 3, 2022 Leicester City 0-8 Chelsea Women's Super League March 27, 2022 Leicester City 0-9 Chelsea Women's Super League February 26, 2022 Chelsea 7-0 Leicester City Women's FA Cup

