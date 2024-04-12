Lazio vs Salernitana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Salernitana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off an unpleasant defeat to Roma in last weekend's Derby della Capitale, Lazio will look to return to winning ways when they play host to a struggling Salernitana side at Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Friday night.

The Biancocelesti were toothless in the final third in their 1-0 loss to fierce city rivals last weekend. Currently sitting eighth place in the league table at the moment, four points behind Atalanta in sixth place, the hosts' European aspirations can ill afford another slip-up after successive losses to Juventus and Roma.

They face a rock-bottom Salernitana side in the opening game of the Serie A matchweek 32. The visitors are staring down the barrel of relegation to the second tier of Italian football. They are firmly rooted to the very foot of the league table and are twelve points shy of safety with just seven games left to play.

Lazio vs Salernitana kick-off time

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The Serie A fixture featuring Lazio and Salernitana will take place at Stadio Olimpica in Rome, Italy. It will kick off at 7:45 pm UK time on Friday, April 12, 2024.

How to watch Lazio vs Salernitana online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Former Olympique de Marseille and Hellas Verona boss Igor Tudor has recently replaced Maurizio Sarri in the Lazio dugout as they aim to finish the season with a flourish in both Serie A and the Coppa Italia. It's been a mixed start to life for the proactive coach, with a slender 1-0 defeat of Juventus followed by back-to-back defeats.

Alessio Romagnoli (calf) is among those unavailable and sidelined through injury alongside the likes of Ivan Provedel (ankle), Manuel Lazzari (calf), Mattia Zaccagni (ankle) and Ciro Immobile (knee).

Lazio possible XI: Mandas; Casale, Patric, Gila; Marusic, Guendouzi, Vecino, Anderson; Isaksen, Kamada; Castellanos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Hysaj Midfielders: Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Kamada, A. Anderson, S. Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Salernitana team news

Norbert Gyomber and Federico Fazio have both been listed as questionable for this weekend, whilst Guillermo Ochoa and Grigoris Kastanos are missing through injury.

Salernitana possible XI: Costil; Pierozzi, Manolas, Pirola, Bradaric; Coulibaly, Martegani, Gomis; Tchaouna, Ikwuemesi, Candreva.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ochoa, Costil, Fiorillo Defenders: Pirola, Pellegrino, Manolas, Bronn, Boateng, Zanoli, Sambia, Pierozzi Midfielders: Legowski, Coulibaly, Maggiore, Basic, Kastanos, Candreva, Martegani, Gomis Forwards: Wiessman, Stewart, Ikwuemesi, Mikael, Simy, Dia, Sfait, Tchaouna, Vignato

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/11/23 Salernitana 2-2 Lazio Serie A 19/02/23 Salernitana 0-0 Lazio Serie A 30/10/22 Lazio 1-3 Salernitana Serie A 15/01/22 Salernitana 0-3 Lazio Serie A 07/11/21 Lazio 3-0 Salernitana Serie A

