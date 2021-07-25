Lautaro Martinez: I spoke to a psychologist to improve my discipline

The Argentina star drastically cut the number of cautions he received last season

Inter star Lautaro Martinez has admitted that he has consulted a psychologist in a bid to improve his disciplinary record.

He was linked with a move to Barcelona last summer but instead stayed in Italy, where he helped his club to the Serie A title.

The 23-year-old, though, was not completely satisfied with his performances – and particularly the number of yellow cards he picked up. He has admitted he has taken steps to improve this.

What was said?

“I am at a very important stage of my career, and this year I’ve felt something I hadn’t known before,” he explained while speaking to the press in his homeland.

“I am happy and satisfied with my career, everything I do at Inter is helping me with the national team. I am improving physically, I’ve trained carefully to get into peak shape.

“It was more complicated to work on my mentality. Becoming a father has helped me to solve many things off the pitch. A psychologist has helped me to protest less and collect fewer yellow cards.

“Check the stats and you can see I’ve improved. A new season is on the horizon and so is the 2022 World Cup.”

Indeed, the evidence suggests that Lautaro’s visits to the psychologist have helped. During the 2019-20 season, he picked up 11 yellow cards in all competitions and also one red card.

A year on, though, he was only booked five times in Serie A, despite playing every match. Furthermore, he increased his decisive output impressively, too, scoring 17 goals and chipping in with 10 more assists – both career-high figures.

