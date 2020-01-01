‘Lampard can be one of the best managers in the world’ – Chelsea boss lauded by Premier League title winner Conte

The former Blues coach, who delivered league and cup success during his time at Stamford Bridge, expects a man following in his footsteps to thrive

Frank Lampard is capable of becoming “one of the best managers in the world”, says former boss Antonio Conte.

The Blues turned to a familiar face for assistance during the summer of 2019 after seeing Maurizio Sarri head back to his homeland with .

One Italian had succeeded another at Stamford Bridge a year prior to that change, with Conte ushered through the exits as Sarri was drafted in.

More teams

The current coach was less than impressed at being unceremoniously dumped, with a long-running legal dispute entered into.

Conte had delivered a Premier League title triumph and success during his time in west London, with Chelsea rediscovering a spark that had been lost during Jose Mourinho’s second spell with the club.

Lampard is being charged with the task of keeping the Blues in contention for major honours, with a difficult situation having been inherited when an icon from his playing days returned to the Bridge.

Chelsea had been stung with a transfer ban, forcing them to place considerable faith in home-grown stars, but that approach has served them well and offered encouragement for the future.

Conte believes Lampard will thrive in a demanding post, telling Sky Sports of a man following in his footsteps: “I think he is doing a really good job, Frank.

“This is his second experience after so to be the coach of a top team is not easy.

“I think he has the skills and ability to become one of the best managers in the world. He has to continue to work in this way and I wish him the best for the future.”

Conte’s pursuit of silverware at Chelsea was aided by his decision to switch formation during his debut campaign to 3-4-3, with that tactical tweak delivering an instant reversal in fortune as the Blues embarked on a run of 13 successive wins that carried them a long way towards title glory.

Explaining that call, Conte said: “I think it was a crucial moment for me and for my team.

“We lost against but in the previous game we lost also against . Usually when you are in a top club and you have two defeats in a row it is not an easy moment for you and the club.

Article continues below

“But it was a crucial moment because I decided to change system and play with a 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 with Eden Hazard, Willian or Pedro behind Diego Costa, and three at the back. I think it was an important moment and we put the pace in for our title in at that moment.

“The coach must be a tailor and try to find the right suit for your team.

“After two months working with the players I decided to change formation and to put them in the best situation to exploit their quality. I think I did this and for that reason we won the title and reached the final in the FA Cup.”