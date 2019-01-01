‘Klopp didn’t want cover for Coutinho’ – Liverpool legend supports transfer call

The Reds parted company with a Brazilian playmaker in January 2018, with Robbie Fowler claiming they had no need to find a like-for-like replacement

did not bring in another playmaker after the departure of Philippe Coutinho because Jurgen Klopp “didn’t really want to replace him”, says Reds legend Robbie Fowler.

A Brazilian midfielder headed for the exits at Anfield in January 2018, with a big-money transfer taking him to .

The general consensus was, and still is, that Liverpool would look to add another creative influence to their ranks at some stage.

Klopp has, however, opted against landing a proven performer to fill the No.10 role in his side, with the winners looking to favour a different approach.

Fowler believes the right call has been made, with the Reds back in contention for the Premier League title.

The iconic former Liverpool striker told talkSPORT: “You look at Jurgen Klopp as a manager, getting rid of Coutinho, okay he wanted to go but people are always saying ‘get someone to replace him’.

“He didn’t really want to replace him, he wanted different types of players who he felt would benefit Liverpool more, players who have maybe a better work ethic.

“That’s just the route he’s gone down and I think you’ve got to give him so much credit, Jurgen.”

Liverpool have fared admirably without Coutinho, while the South American has toiled at Barcelona and linked up with Bayern Munich on loan.

Klopp’s side are currently eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but Fowler is not getting swept up in the talk of a 30-year wait for domestic glory coming to a close.

He added: “There’s a long way to go.

“The cliches in football are there are many games and many points to be had. But the way Liverpool are playing, they are just brilliant.

“When you think of football last year in the Premier League, Liverpool had one problem which was Man City.

Article continues below

“Liverpool were so good last year and obviously the problem Man City have this year is Liverpool. Liverpool are incredible.

“People are saying we’re watching performances but they haven’t really reached the heights of what they can do, and that’s a scary thought.

“I think he’s got them fit, he’s got them firing and they just look an incredible team.”