Robertson: Finish above Man City and Liverpool will be champions

The Reds full-back has welcomed a “massive” win for Jurgen Klopp’s side over the Blues as they move a step closer to landing the Premier League title

Andy Robertson is confident that, if can finish above this season, then they will be crowned Premier League champions.

The Reds have opened up a nine-point advantage on the current title holders after a 3-1 victory over the Blues in their latest outing took Jurgen Klopp’s side clear at the summit, with many suggesting that they now have one hand on the crown.

Nobody at Anfield is getting caught up in that hype, but Robertson concedes that an important step has been taken towards conquering the English top-flight for the first time in 30 years.

“Massive for us. A big game against our closest rivals from last year,” the Scot, who has been forced to withdraw from his country’s latest squad, told Liverpool’s official website of the win over City.

“Both of us were in a league of their own last year and it looks as if there's going to be a couple of others sniffing about this year. But I still believe if you finish above Man City then I think you'll get the title.

“It's a massive win for us and it's just another one that we've got to tick off. There's still a long, long way to go, but it's always nice to beat your rivals.”

Liverpool had to soak up plenty of pressure against City, but put in a clinical performance as an attacking threat.

Robertson contributed to that cause, providing the cross for Mohamed Salah to nod in the Reds’ second of the game, and he feels Klopp’s side were good value for three vital points.

The highly-rated left-back added: "I think in these games the first goal is always crucial and luckily Fabinho has hit an absolute rocket.

Article continues below

"After that then we've gone up the park again and scored and got 2-0. We stayed calm, we stayed composed and we knew the next goal was so crucial because if Man City scored then we know how good they can be. Luckily Sadio [Mane] got on the end of a delightful cross by Hendo (Jordan Henderson).

"Then we had to dig deep, we did. We were tired and had to dig deep as they threw everything at us. It's easier when they're chasing the game and they've got nothing to lose. We had to dig deep and I think we defended really well."

Liverpool, who are eight points clear at the summit, will return to domestic action on November 23 with a trip to .