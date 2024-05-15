Kilmarnock vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will take on Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership at the Rugby Park on Wednesday.

Celtic are on the verge of securing their third league title in a row and will be full of confidence when they face Kilmarnock. The hosts, who ended the league phase in fourth place, will be hoping for a shock result but that is an unlikely scenario as the visitors are on a nine-game unbeaten run.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: May 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm BST Venue: Rugby Park

The match will be played at the Rugby Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Kilmarnock team news

At the beginning of the month against Rangers, Brad Lyons sustained a hamstring injury, forcing him out for the rest of the season.

James Balagizi, on loan from Wigan Athletic, is currently sidelined due to a sprained knee.

Kilmarnock predicted XI: Dennis; Mayo, Deas, Findlay, Ndaba; Armstrong, Donnelly, Watson, Kennedy; Watkins, Vassell.

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Hara, Dennis, Glavin Defenders: Ndaba, Mayo, Findlay, Wright, Davies, Deas, Sanders Midfielders: Armstrong, Kennedy, Mackay-Steven, Magennis, Donnelly, Watson, McKenzie, Murray, Polworth, Quigg Forwards: Vassell, Dallas, Watkins, Cameron, Warnock, Brown

Celtic team news

Celtic will continue to miss midfielder James McCarthy, who is dealing with a hamstring strain and is unlikely to play again before the season concludes.

They have no fresh injuries ahead of their game against Kilmarnock and will be confident of securing yet another win this season.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate; Kuhn, Maeda, Furuhashi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Scales, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Montgomery, Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Holm, Bernardo, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Idah, Abada, Yang, Oh, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/02/24 Celtic 1 - 1 Kilmarnock Premiership 10/12/23 Kilmarnock 2 - 1 Celtic Premiership 07/10/23 Celtic 3 - 1 Kilmarnock Premiership 20/08/23 Kilmarnock 1 - 0 Celtic League Cup 16/04/23 Kilmarnock 1 - 4 Celtic Premiership

