Key Real Madrid & Barcelona 2023-24 La Liga fixtures revealed as Clasico dates set for October & April

WHAT HAPPENED? Reigning champions Barca will begin the defence of their title on the road at Getafe on the weekend of August 13. Real, meanwhile, open up their quest for more domestic glory away at Athletic Club. In the final round of fixtures, the Blaugrana will wrap things up at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan against Sevilla and the Blancos will play host to Real Betis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The first La Liga Clasico of 2023-24 will take place at Camp Nou on October 29, with that long-running rivalry between two old adversaries set to to continue at Santiago Bernabeu on April 21.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Madrid derbies between Real and Atletico are pencilled in for August 24 (at Wanda Metropolitano) and February 4, while the pride of Andalusia will lock horns when Betis face Sevilla on November 12 and April 28. The Basque derbies between Real Sociedad and Athletic Club will take place on October 1 and January 13.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona finished the 2022-23 campaign 10 points clear of Real, as they claimed their first title since 2019, but Real have already made moves in the transfer market – bringing in Jude Bellingham for €103 million (£89m/$113m) – and both sides of a fierce Clasico divide are likely to have been bolstered by the time another competitive ball is kicked in anger.