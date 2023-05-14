Barcelona are La Liga champions! Xavi ends four-year drought as derby day rout over Espanyol clinches title with four games to spare

Barcelona have won La Liga for the first time in four years, securing the Spanish crown with a 4-2 win against Espanyol on Sunday.

Barca thrashed Espanyol in derby match

Xavi's team 14 points clear in La Liga

Have won title for first time since 2019

WHAT HAPPENED? A Robert Lewandowski double and first Barca goals from Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde saw the Catalan side wrap up the victory in the Catalan derby and put them 14 points clear of Real Madrid with four games left to play.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca have been dominant on the domestic front, sitting top of the table since matchday 13 to win the title in club legend Xavi's debut season as coach. The Catalan side have been almost impenetrable in La Liga, conceding just 13 times in 34 matches to hold the best defensive record in Europe's top five leagues.

Despite their excellent league performances, the season has hardly been smooth for the Camp Nou club. They failed miserably in Europe, crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage and then being eliminated from the Europa League at the knockout play-off round by Manchester United.

Meanwhile, there have been plenty of off-field issues hindering the Blaugrana. They were hit with a €15.7 million (£14m/$17m) fine from the Spanish tax authorities over "irregularities" in payments to players. Barca are already in a weak position financially and things could get worse as they could be sanctioned over payments made to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA).

AND WHAT'S MORE: With the title in their hands, the club can start preparing for next season. However, the team that will attempt to defend their crown could look much different from this season's champions. Barca icon Lionel Messi has been linked with a return back to Camp Nou, but he may still be too expensive for them to sign and they face competition from MLS side Inter Miami and Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, Messi's old team-mate Sergio Busquets is on his way out after a glittering career in Catalunya and may end up at MLS after his contract expires this summer. Brazilian winger Raphinha may also be sold as the club look to raise funds, with Newcastle said to be willing to pay big money for the ex-Leeds star. They are also said to be willing to part ways with academy graduate Ansu Fati as they look to bring in Ruben Neves from Wolves.

In the background, director of football Mateu Alemany will depart but only after he helps conduct some of their transfer business before the 2023-24 campaign gets underway.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? Before preparations begin, and the famous trophy lift can take place, Xavi will want his side to finish in the best way possible, with their next match coming at home to Real Sociedad on Saturday.