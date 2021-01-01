Kean 'disappointed' to have left Juventus and leaves door open for return to Turin

The Italy international forward, who is currently on loan at PSG from Everton, is ruling nothing out when it comes to future transfers

Moise Kean admits to remaining "disappointed" at severing ties with Juventus in 2019, but the door is being left open for a future return to the Allianz Stadium.

The 21-year-old forward, who graduated out of the Bianconeri's academy system, left his homeland for Everton after making 21 appearances for the reigning Serie A champions.

Fierce competition for places led him to England, while a lack of opportunities on Merseyside currently has him on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, but part of Kean's heart remains in Turin.

What has been said?

Kean has told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked about his experiences at Juve and subsequent sale: "I had a lot of important coaches at Juve, including Fabio Grosso at the youth team and [Massimiliano] Allegri, who put his faith in me despite the fact I was a bit of a hot-head at the time… He let me play, he believed in me. I will always be grateful.

"I really liked Allegri. He had this way of joking with you, and you’d laugh, but then later think about it and realise he was trying to tell you something important. He helped me so much.

"I will be honest, I was a bit disappointed to leave Juve. I grew up there, I don’t know where I’d be now without that club. Then I realised this is the life of a football player and had to accept it. Juve will always remain in my heart."

Could Kean return to Juventus?

Form has been rediscovered by the Italy international since he linked up with PSG on a season-long loan.

He has hit 16 goals for the Ligue 1 giants and generated plenty of speculation regarding his future.

It remains to be seen whether PSG ask questions of a permanent deal or whether Everton will look to absorb a hot prospect back into their plans under Carlo Ancelotti.

A return to Juve could also be made at some stage, with Kean ruling nothing out.

"I don’t know. I’m going to enjoy the Champions League semi-final and then we’ll see. Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow," he added when asked about a second stint in Turin.

"I am growing up and spending more time with people older than me, who have families and are settled down, so I need to act more like them.

"I left home at 13 to live in the Juve academy. It was my saddest day, leaving behind my mother, my brother and my friends, but I knew that I was going there for a reason, to change my life. I had to do it and I did it."

