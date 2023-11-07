Karim Benzema wielding his power! Nuno Espirito Santo facing sack at Al-Ittihad after exchanging 'insults' with French superstar following disappointing AFC Champions League defeat

Al Ittihad boss Nuno Espirito Santo is facing the sack after a dire run of results culminated in a dressing room clash with captain Karim Benzema.

Al-Ittihad in dire form despite new stars

Benzema and Nuno involved in bust up

Portuguese faces sack

WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi Pro League holders are currently winless in their last five league outings. But their form reached new lows with a desolate 2-0 loss to Iraqi side Al Quwa Al Jawiya in the AFC Champions League on Monday. This, according to Revelo, sparked a vicious verbal feud between captain and manager, as Benzema and Nuno reportedly exchanged insults for some time after the final whistle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report from the Spanish outlet continues that those at Al-Ittihad are now considering sacking the Portuguese. Nuno has overseen just two wins from their last nine games across all competitions, despite major investment in players over the summer.

Furthermore, Nuno's relationship with Benzema has reportedly reached "a point of no return", with the demands of Al-Ittihad's star signing set to be prioritised over the former Tottenham and Wolves boss. The report even suggests that the Saudi outfit could look to bring in a French manager to appease the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? With Nuno seemingly on his way out, it remains to be seen who Al-Ittihad elect to bring in. Zinedine Zidane is thought to be the "unattainable dream" of the current Saudi champions, as he has previously ruled himself out of the race, while former Lyon boss Laurent Blanc has also been mooted to take over.