Karim Benzema goes off with suspected hamstring injury in Al-Ittihad clash against Al-Wehda

Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad 2023-24Getty
K. BenzemaAl IttihadAl Wehda vs Al IttihadAl WehdaPro League

Karim Benzema was substituted with a suspected hamstring issue in the first half of Al-Ittihad's match against Al-Wehda on Monday.

  • Benzema went down in first half
  • Was taken off with injury
  • Striker was replaced by Jota

WHAT HAPPENED? The French striker went down in the first half of the Saudi Pro League game and was given treatment on the field. It was decided the 35-year-old could not continue and he was taken off, with fellow summer signing Jota taking his place after 42 minutes.

Benzema's replacement went on to score to put his team 2-0 up after Romarinho broke the deadlock in the second half. Igor Coronado then went on to fire in a third for Al-Ittihad.

Karim Benzema injury Al-Ittihad 2023-24GettyKarim Benzema injury Al-Ittihad 2023-24Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema and Al-Ittihad will be hoping the injury is not severe as the player is a key figure for the Saudi champions. The ex-Real Madrid striker has scored one goal and set up two more for the club since joining in a free transfer in the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? The attacker will hope to be back in action soon as his side face title challengers Al-Hilal, who boast the likes of Malcom, Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic, in their next game on September 1.

