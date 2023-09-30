Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf believes Kai Havertz's best position is "on the bench" after struggling for form at Arsenal.

Lebeouf says Havertz shouldn't start for Arsenal

German has struggled since Chelsea move

In starting XI for Bournemouth game

WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz joined Arsenal from Chelsea this summer in a £65 million deal ($79.2m) but in eight games for his new club he has failed to score or register an assist. Now, the German international has been criticised by former Blues defender Leboeuf, saying he is not good enough to be in the Gunners' starting XI.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told ESPN FC: "Maybe right now on the bench (is his best position) because he doesn't disturb the others. We talked about it in pre-season when we knew he signed. His positioning is going to affect the rest of the midfielders, they are unbalanced because of him and [Martin] Odegaard playing in almost the same line.

"What made Arsenal strong last season, Odegaard was on his own trying to create the game and the others were working for him. Maybe playing on the left but when you have [Leandro] Trossard and [Gabriel] Martinelli I don't see any room for him. I think from [Mikel] Arteta it was a mistake to hire Havertz, I don't find any good position for him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There has been quite a bit of debate over what the 24-year-old's best position is. At Chelsea, he sometimes played as a false nine, an attacking midfielder, or on the right and under Mikel Arteta he has mostly been in midfield. Either way, Arsenal fans are yet to see the best from one of their big summer signings. He is, however, in the starting lineup for the game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT? After facing Bournemouth today, Arsenal travel to Lens in the Champions League group stages.