Juventus 'will be ready' if Chelsea and Bayern Munich-linked De Ligt leaves club, says Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri says Juventus "will be ready" if centre-back Matthijs de Ligt leaves the club this summer. De Ligt has been linked with a transfer to Chelsea and Bayern Munich, with the latter in Turin to start negotiations for a blockbuster deal.

Despite acknowledging a meeting between Juve and Bayern took place, the manager expressed optimism that De Ligt would stay, reminding reporters that the defender "is still a Juventus player".

Yet with contract talks at a standstill, it may be difficult to convince De Ligt to remain with the Bianconeri.

What did Allegri say about De Ligt?

“He’s a Juventus player at the moment," the head coach told a press conference on Tuesday. "In football everything can happen, if he’s about to leave the club will be ready (with a replacement).”

Previously, club CEO Maurizio Arrivabene struck a less hopeful tone, telling Tuttosport: “Today, keeping a player who wants to leave is impossible. It’s not always about the money and if one wants to go, you don’t just tell him: ok, go ahead.

“It’s hard to keep a player, but all those sitting at the table of negotiations must be satisfied. Who has the money wins.”

Latest transfer update on De Ligt

Chelsea have made the defender a priority target, GOAL understands, however Bayern Munich have already started official negotiations. Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic said the club were "optimistic" of a move.

Allegri also comments on McKennie

After discussing De Ligt, Allegri insisted midfielder Weston McKennie would not depart this summer.

“McKennie is a very important Juventus player who unfortunately suffered an injury," Allegri said. "He will stay at Juve."

