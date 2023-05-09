NFL legend JJ Watt shared drinks with supporters after buying a stake in Burnley, jokingly calling the event vital "research" into his new role.

Watt takes part on local pub crawl

NFL star wants to experience Burnley culture

Club bound for Premier League next season

WHAT HAPPENED? Watt and his wife, NWSL star Kealia Watt, recently announced their investment in Burnley. The former defensive end has invested into the club after retiring following the most recent NFL season, having finished his career with the Arizona Cardinals after sealing legendary status with the Houston Texans. As part of his new role at Burnley, Watt decided a day out at the local pubs was vital to learn more about the club's culture.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've learned that the history, tradition and supporters, it's all about respecting and honoring that," he told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday. "You never want to come in and try and do something that's not true to who the club is and what we're trying to do is show people what real Burnley is about.

"I did a pub crawl yesterday on my way to the stadium so I started at the Royal Dyche, worked my way down to Vintage Clarets and all my way up to Turf Moor. Just getting to know the supporters, I want to earn their trust by showing them how much we care and how passionate we are.

"It's research, I'm doing research and lots of pints of Guinness along the way. But it was a lot of fun and really good to get to know them on a personal level, and hopefully, they get to know us as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Watt recently attended Burnley's final game of the season, a 3-0 win over Cardiff on Monday at Turf Moor. The Clarets had already clinched the Championship title, earning promotion back to the Premier League next season.

"Promotion and relegation, the highs and lows, the consequences are incredible, so we have been looking for a club for a long time," he said. "We knew that once we found the right opportunity we were going to go all-in, so we took our time. Burnley checked every single box."

WHAT NEXT? Having sealed their status as centurions, manager Vincent Kompany and Co. will now look ahead to next season's return to the top flight. The Belgian recently penned a new contract at Turf Moor, despite being linked with a move to Tottenham this summer.

