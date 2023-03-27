Jack Grealish has revealed he orders a massive five-course Chinese takeaway after every Manchester City game.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international regularly collects a huge portion of food at Wing's Restaurant in Spinningfields after turning out for the Cityzens. Grealish's varied order costs him over £50!

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on the club's TikTok account, Grealish said, "I love Chinese, man. After every game, I get one. I go to Wing’s in Manchester. I usually get a takeaway. I have Singapore chow mein, I have egged fried rice, I have salt and pepper chips, I have salt and pepper prawns and then curry sauce. Then I just mix it all in and have a big free for all."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 27-year-old has been a regular starter at City this season. He has appeared in 36 matches in all competitions, scoring three times and providing seven assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH? After appearing for England in Euro 2024 qualifying games, the midfielder will next feature for City against Liverpool on April 1 in the Premier League.