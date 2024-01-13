Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ivory Coast will take on Guinea-Bissau in their group stage opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Saturday. Ivory Coast are two-time winners of the tournament and will be looking to begin their campaign with a solid win.

Guinea-Bissau were second in their group behind Nigeria in the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations and will be hoping to cause an upset in the opening game of the tournament. They had managed to reach the quarter-final back in 2013 and will be dreaming of such a run gain 10 years later.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau kick-off time

Date: January 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT Venue: Alassane Ouattara Stadium

The match will be played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ivory Coast team news

Simon Adingra and Sebastien Haller are dealing with injuries and may not be included in the starting lineup for the Elephants' first game of the competition.

Notable figures like Eric Bailly, Wilfried Zaha, and Nicolas Pepe are not part of the Ivory Coast squad, which is aiming to secure the nation's third African title.

Despite the absentees, the hosts' midfield, consisting of Franck Kessie, Seko Fofana, and Ibrahim Sangare, is expected to play a pivotal role in dominating the game.

Ivory Coast predicted XI: Fofana; Aurier, Diomande, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, Fofana, Sangare; Krasso, Boga, Bamba

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fofana, Folly, Sangare Defenders: Aurier, Boly, Diallo, Diomande, Konan, Ndicka, Kossounou, Singo Midfielders: Amani, Doumbia, Fofana, Sangare, Kessie, Seri Forwards: Adingra, Bamba, Boga, Haller, Konate, Kouame, Krasso, Gradel, Diakite, Pepe

Guinea-Bissau team news

Coach Cande could switch to a back three against stronger opponents Ivory Coast.

Mama Balde is expected to lead the attacking line, and the underdog team's aspirations hinge on the forward's performance to potentially surprise the favourites.

Samsunspor defender Nanu is the only player doubtful for Guinea-Bissau's opening fixture.

Guinea-Bissau predicted XI: Mendes; Cande, Mane, Djalo; Mane, Semedo, Cassama, Rodrigues, Quizera; Gano, Balde

Position Players Goalkeepers: Djoco, Embadje, Mendes Defenders: Cande, Djalo, Encada, Ie, Mendes, Nanu, Nito, Sangante Midfielders: Bikel, Cassama, Dalcio, Mane, Mane, Mendes, Rodrigues, Semedo Forwards: Balde, Franculino, Gano, Quizera, Sanca, Turbo

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first meeting between these two tams in major competitions.

