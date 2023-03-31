It's Always Sunny in Wrexham chant: Lyrics, video & meaning of 'Bring on the Deadpool' song

All you need to know about Wrexham’s ‘Bring on the Deadpool’ song, involving Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenny.

Fans of National League club Wrexham, co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, can be seen loudly singing their now favourite chant, 'It's Always Sunny in Wrexham', every time the team takes the field.

The song has become popular and the celebrity owners have publicly expressed their support for the work of the band The Declan Swans.

Here, GOAL has all you need to know about the popular song about Wrexham football club.

What is the Wrexham song?

The Wrexham song is titled 'It's Always Sunny in Wrexham' and is created by the band The Declan Swans.

McElhenney jokingly tweeted that the song would be played at his funeral. Reynolds popularised it further by featuring it on his TikTok.

It became a global hit after it was featured in the hit FX documentary Welcome to Wrexham, which tells the journey of Wrexham football club.

The name of the song is a reference to hit series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, starring one of the co-owners McElhenney.

What is the lyrics of Wrexham song?

You can find the lyrics for the song It’s Always Sunny In Wrexham below:

He ordered a medium doner kebab

Saving a tenner to pay for his cab

Seems no harm in jumping the queue

Showing the owner his latest tattoo

Guy in his forties is rolling a joint

Pleased his team has rescued a point

A wicked deflection in time added on

Can see in his eyes he was totally gone

Less than a mile from the centre of Town

A famous old stadium crumbling down

No one’s invested so much as a penny

Bring on the Deadpool and Rob McElhеnney

King Street was calm for a Saturday night

Apart from the usual worrying sight

Of zombified corpses parading the streets

Arched over flower beds slumped across seats

Past the bus stop for Moss and Brynteg

Zombie apocalypse modern day plague

A stone’s throw away or a 2 second ride

Wetherspoons locals are smoking outside

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

An ocular patdown and thrown in the Gwenny

The lyrics of the song tell the tale of Wrexham football club, its struggles without investment and commitment and how two saviours in Reynolds and McElhenney came into the picture to change the narrative.

When was Wrexham song released?

It is reported that the indie comedy band Declan Swans penned the lyrics to the song in 2020 when they heard the rumours of the celebrity duo buying the local club Wrexham.

It soon became a reality, and the song had the famous line ‘Bring on the Deadpool and Rob McElhenney!’ which has a reference to the comic superhero character portrayed on the big screen by Reynolds.

It's Always Sunny in Wrexham song video

More on Wrexham