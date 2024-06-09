Italy vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly between Italy and Bosnia-Herzegovina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy will round up their preparations for the Euro 2024 when they face Bosnia-Herzegovina in an international friendly at Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday.

Gli Azzurri come off a goalless draw against Turkey, while the Nations League-bound Dragons recently suffered a 3-0 loss to England.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Italy vs Bosnia-Herzegovina kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Carlo Castellani

The international friendly between Italy and Bosnia-Herzegovina will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Sunday, June 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Italy vs Bosnia-Herzegovina online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the international friendly between Italy and Bosnia-Herzegovina is available to watch and stream online live through Premier Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Italy team news

Italy boss Luciano Spalletti announced his final 26-man squad for the Euros on Thursday.

Ivan Provedel, Samuele Ricci and Riccardo Orsolini have not made the cut, while Alex Meret and Nicolo Barella are unlikely to be risked off their respective issues.

Captain Gianluigi Donnarumma could get the nod over Guglielmo Vicario in goal, with Giacomo Raspadori, Stephan El Shaarawy and Mattia Zaccagni all fighting for a place in attack.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Cristante, Jorginho; Raspadori, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Scamacca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Vicario Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Buongiornon, Mancini, Darmian, Calafiori, Bellanova, Bastoni, Cambiaso, Gatti Midfielders: Fagioli, Frattesi, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Cristante, Folorunsho Forwards: Retegui, Raspadori, Chiesa, Scamacca, Zaccagni, El Shaarawy

Bosnia-Herzegovina team news

Injuries have left the visitors without Nikola Vasilj, Stjepan Radeljic and Edin Dzeko.

Osman Hadzikic will eye his senior international debut unless Kenan Piric continues in goal, while Ermedin Demirovic is tipped to keep his spot upfront.

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible XI: Piric; Radeljic, Katic, Ahmedhodzic, Hadzikadunic, Gazibegovic; Gigovoc, Krunic, Tahirovic, Hajradinovic; Demirovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Piric, Hadzikic Defenders: Bicakcic, Hadzikadunic, Ahmedhodzic, Gazibegovic, Mujakic, Katic, Muharemovic, Omerovic Midfielders: Hajradinovic, Tahirovic, Saric, Burnic, Huseinbasic, Gigovic, Sosic Forwards: Demirovic, Tabakovic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Italy and Bosnia-Herzegovina across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 18, 2020 Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-2 Italy UEFA Nations League September 4, 2020 Italy 1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina UEFA Nations League November 15, 2019 Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-3 Italy UEFA European Championship Qualifiers June 11, 2019 Italy 2-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina UEFA European Championship Qualifiers November 6, 1996 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 Italy International Friendly

