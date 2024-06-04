Italy U17 vs Portugal U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U17 Championship match between Italy and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy Under-17s and Portugal Under-17s will face off in the final of the U17 European Championship at the Alphamega Stadium on Wednesday.

Portugal topped their group and then went on to beat Poland and Serbia in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively. They will be confident of success in the final step as well.

Italy are unbeaten in the competition. They won all their games in the group stage and then beat England on penalties and Denmark 1-0 en route to the final.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Italy U17 vs Portugal U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm BST Venue: Alphamega Stadium

The UEFA U17 Championship final between Italy U17 and Portugal U17 will be played at the Alphamega Stadium.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm BST on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Italy U17 vs Portugal U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA U17 Championship match between Italy U17 and Portugal U17 is available to watch and stream online live through BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website and UEFA.tv.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Italy U17 team news

AC Milan's Francesco Camarda has three goals to his name in this tournament and will be hoping to add to his tally as Italy head into the knockout rounds.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Italian squad.

Italy have lost each of their previous three finals in 2013, 2018 and 2019 and will be looking to break that run this time around.

Italy U17 possible XI: Pessina, Verde, Natali, Ballo, Sala, Orlandi, Mantini, Lontani, Liberali, Camarda, Lauricella.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pessina, Longoni Defenders: Benjamin, Cama, Verde, Garofalo, Ballo, Natali, Nardin, Lauricella Midfielders: Mantini, Coletta, Di Nunzio, Sala, Lontani, Orlandi Forwards: Camarda, Liberali, Mosconi, Campaniello

Portugal U17 team news

Portugal have won both their previous U17 EURO finals, in 2003 and 2016 against Spain. They will be hoping to clinch the title for a third time, but will need to be at their best to beat a strong Italian team.

Rodrigo Mora, with five goals to his name, is the tournament's top scorer, and will once again be the focus for goals in the final third.

Portugal U17 possible XI: Ferreira; Soares, R Silva, Mota, Cunha; Mora, Daiber, Simoes; Quenda, Varela; G Silva.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ferreira, Gouveia Defenders: Soares, Mota, Silva, Sousa, Mota, Cunha Midfielders: Felicíssimo, Daiber, Meireles, Ferreira, Simões, Mora Forwards: Silva, Patrão, Quenda, Fernandes, Varela, Trovisco

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Italy U17 and Portugal U17 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 2019 Italy 1-0 Portugal U17 Euros August 2014 Portugal 0-0 Italy Friendly

