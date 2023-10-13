Ireland vs Greece: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Ireland and Greece, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Republic of Ireland welcome Greece to Dublin on Friday as they look to end a disappointing Euro 2024 qualification campaign on a high note.

Stephen Kenny's side have put in a dismal showing in Group B, where they have managed to pick up just three points from five games - a solitary victory over Gibraltar.

Greece, on the other hand, are still firmly in the hunt for qualification and they know that victory in Dublin will keep their hopes of finishing above the Netherlands alive.

There was some bite to the reverse fixture in Athens, with Matt Doherty seeing red, while Ireland assistant coach Keith Andrews suggested that Greece boss Gus Poyet had some Irish assistance ahead of that game, so some players will feel they have a score to settle.

Ireland vs Greece kick-off time

Date: October 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Venue: Lansdowne Road, Dublin

Ireland take on Greece at Lansdowne Road, also known as the Aviva Stadium, on Friday October 13, 2023. The game will kick off at 7:45pm BST (2:45pm ET).

How to watch Ireland vs Greece online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1 is showing the game between Ireland and Greece live on TV in the UK.

In the United States, the game is available to watch on Fubo.

RTE will broadcast the game live on TV in Ireland and the RTE Player for those who wish to stream live online.

Team news & squads

Ireland team news

Stephen Kenny is missing a number of senior players for the game against Greece, with Seamus Coleman and John Egan injured, while Jeff Hendrick and James McClean have been omitted.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also unavailable due to injury, while Aaron Connolly, along with his replacement Sammie Szmodics have withdrawn from the panel.

However, the good news for the Boys in Green is that Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is fit and ready to play, while Callum Robinson has been recalled to the squad.

Probable Ireland XI: Bazunu; Collins, Duffy (c), O'Shea; Doherty, Manning; Browne, Cullen, Knight; Ferguson, Ogbene.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, Travers, O'Leary Defenders: Duffy, Doherty, O'Shea, Collins, Omobamidele, Manning, Ebosele, Scales Midfielders: Browne, Cullen, Knight, Molumby, McGrath, Smallbone, Sykes Forwards: Robinson, Idah, Ogbene, Ferguson, Johnston

Greece team news

Greece are without experienced campaigners such as George Baldock, Kostas Fortounis and Pantelis Chatzidiakos.

However, Gus Poyet has still managed to name an accomplished panel, including Trabzonspor midfielder Tasos Bakasetas and Olympiacos striker Giorgos Masouras, who both scored in the win over Ireland in Athens.

Probable Greece XI: Vlachodimos; Tsimikas, Mavropanos, Retsos, Rota; Bakasetas (c), Kourbelis, Mantalos; Masouras, Pelkas, Pavlidis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Paschalakis, Dioudis Defenders: Tzavellas, Tsimikas, Giannoulis, Mavropanos, Rota, Retsos, Goutas, Koulierakis, Saliakas Midfielders: Bakasetas, Mantalos, Bouchalakis, Pelkas, Kourbelis, Siopis, Alexandropoulos, Galanopoulos, Konstantelias Forwards: Masouras, Pavilidis, Giakoumakis, Fountas, Chatzigiovanis, Ioannidis

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the fifth meeting between Ireland and Greece at senior international level, with the Boys in Green seeking their first ever win against the Ethniki.

Greece, of course, won 2-1 in the last game between the teams back in June 2023. They also won when the sides last met in Dublin, triumphing 1-0 in a 2012 friendly match where a Jose Holebas goal was the difference.

Overall, in four games, Greece have won three, with the other being a draw.

Date Match Competition Jun 16, 2023 Greece 2-1 Ireland European Championship qualifying Nov 14, 2012 Ireland 0-1 Greece Friendly Nov 20, 2002 Greece 0-0 Ireland Friendly Apr 26, 2000 Ireland 0-1 Greece Friendly

