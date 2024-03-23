Ireland vs Belgium: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Ireland and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ireland will take on Belgium in an international friendly fixture at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Ireland have only the Nations League to look forward to later this year and will treat this as an experimental exercise. Belgium, on the other hand, topped their group in the Euro qualifiers and will be preparing for the finals which will take place in June. They are unbeaten since the World Cup exit at the end of 2022.

Ireland vs Belgium kick-off time

Date: March 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Aviva Stadium

The match will be played at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 5pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Ireland vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Viaplay Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Ireland team news

After replacing former first-choice Gavin Bazunu against New Zealand, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start for the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening.

Seamus Coleman has returned to the Irish squad after recovering from an injury, but Troy Parrott and Celtic defender Liam Scales have had to pull out.

Ireland predicted XI: Kelleher; O'Brien, Collins, O'Shea; Ebosele, Cullen, Knight, Doherty; Ogbene, Johnston; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher, Mark Travers Defenders: Séamus Coleman (captain), Robbie Brady, Matt Doherty, Dara O'Shea, Nathan Collins, Ryan Manning, Andrew Omobamidele, Festy Ebosele, Jake O'Brien Midfielders: Josh Cullen, Callum O'Dowda, Jason Knight, Jamie McGrath, Mikey Johnston, Will Smallbone, Mark Sykes, Andrew Moran, Sammie Szmodics, Finn Azaz, Joe Hodge Forwards: Adam Idah, Chiedozie Ogbene, Michael Obafemi, Evan Ferguson

Belgium team news

Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco will have to deal with the absence of captain Kevin De Bruyne, who is sidelined with a groin strain. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has also suffered a significant setback in his injury recovery.

Although all-time leading scorer Romelu Lukaku will miss this weekend's match, he could be available against England next Tuesday.

Belgium predicted XI: Sels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Mangala; Bakayoko, Trossard, Doku; Openda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnaud Bodart, Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski, Matz Sels Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne, Koni De Winter, Zeno Debast, Wout Faes, Thomas Meunier, Arthur Theate. Midfielders: Olivier Deman, Dodi Lukebakio, Orel Mangala, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans, Arthur Vermeeren, Aster Vranckx, Jeremy Doku. Forwards: Johan Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi, Charles De Ketelaere, Loïs Openda, Leandro Trossard.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 26/03/22 Friendly Republic of Ireland 2 - 2 Belgium 18/06/16 Euros Belgium 3 - 0 Republic of Ireland 12/11/97 World Cup qualifier Belgium 2 - 1 Republic of Ireland 30/10/97 World Cup qualifier Republic of Ireland 1 - 1 Belgium 29/04/87 Euros Republic of Ireland 0 - 0 Belgium

