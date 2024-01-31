Iran vs Syria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Iran and Syria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Iran will take on Syria in the Round of 16 of the Asian Cup at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Wednesday.

Iran won all three of their group fixtures and have conceded only two goals so far. They are the stronger team in form and will be confident of progress heading into the game.

Syria, on the other hand, just managed to book their ticket to the knockout stage after managing only one win in the group stage. They will find it hard to challenge the Iranians but will be giving it their best shot. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Iran vs Syria kick-off time

Date: January 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm GMT Venue: Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

The match will be played at the Abdullah bin Khalifa on Wednesday, with kick-off at 4 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Iran vs Syria online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Triller TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Iran team news

Sadegh Moharrami's tournament has come to an end after the Iranian defender suffered an ACL rupture in the victory over the UAE, leading to his replacement by Ramin Rezaeian.

Shojae Khalilzadeh and Ali Gholizadeh returned to Iran's starting lineup on Tuesday, having both missed the matchday two fixture due to knocks.

Iran predicted XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Kanaanizadegan, Hosseini, Hajsafi; Ghoddos, Cheshmi; Mohebi, Taremi, Ghayedi; Ansarifard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beiranvand, Niazmand, Hosseini Defenders: Mohammadi, Hosseini, Haji Safi, Khalilzadeh, Kanaani, Cheshmi, Fallah Midfielders: Jahanbakhsh, Gholizadeh, Ezatolahi, Rezaeian, Ebrahimi, Mohebi, Yousefi Forwards: Taremi, Azmoun, Ghoddos, Ansarifard, Ghayedi, Torabi, Moghanlou, Asadi

Syria team news

In Syria's final group fixture, there were only two new players in the starting lineup. Alaa Al Dali and Mouhamad Anez came on as substitutes against India, replacing Ammar Ramadan and Mahmoud Al Aswad.

Syria are not the favourites for this fixture but they will be hopeful of delivering a good performance in the Round of 16.

Syria predicted XI: Madania; Weiss, Ousou, Krouma, Ajan; Al Aswad, Elias, Ham, Anez; Hesar, Sabbag.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alma, Madania, Mosa, Sarraf Defenders: Ousou, Ajan, Midani, Jenyat, Krouma, Kurdaghli, Al Khouli, Weiss Midfielders: Ham, Hmeisheh, Al Marmour, Ramadan, Anez, Abraham, Youssef, Elias, Hesar Forwards: Khribin, Al Dali, Sabbag, Yakoub, Al Aswad

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/11/21 Syria 0 - 3 IR Iran World Cup qualifier 02/09/21 IR Iran 1 - 0 Syria World Cup qualifier 30/03/21 IR Iran 3 - 0 Syria Friendly 06/06/19 IR Iran 5 - 0 Syria Friendly 05/09/17 IR Iran 2 - 2 Syria World Cup qualifier

Useful links