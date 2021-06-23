Inter put Kostic swoop on standby as Lazio & Roma join race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star

The Serie A champions will likely face competition from two of their main rivals for the Serbian winger

Inter have put their planned swoop for Filip Kostic on standby, Goal can confirm, with Lazio and Roma now set to join the race to sign the Eintracht Frankfurt star.

Kostic has firmly established himself as one of the most important members of the Frankfurt squad since moving to Deutsche Bank Park from Hamburg in 2018, helping the club compete at a high level in both the Bundesliga and Europa League.

The 28-year-old's performances have not gone unnoticed, and he is being tipped to make a step up to a bigger club this summer, with three Serie A giants now on his trail.

Inter's pursuit of Kostic

Inter reportedly identified Kostic as a primary transfer target after Ashley Young's departure earlier this month, with new head coach Simone Inzaghi now eager to bring in more cover on the left-hand side of the pitch with only Ivan Perisic left to call upon.

Goal has learned that Frankfurt will sanction the departure of a prized asset if they receive an offer of €25 million (£21m/$30m) or over, but the Nerazzurri are not currently in a strong enough financial position to pay such a fee.

Inter have, therefore, shelved their interest in Kostic until the sale of Achraf Hakimi is finalised, with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain currently battling it out for the Moroccan full-back.

Lazio & Roma ready to enter the fray

Lazio are also interested in signing Kostic, but like Inter, they must first raise extra funds by selling one or more first team-players, with Joaquin Correa thought to be closest to the exit door.

It has been reported that the Argentine has asked to leave Stadio Olimpico amid links with Premier League outfit Tottenham, and he will likely command a high enough fee for Lazio to reinvest in Kostic.

The Frankfurt star could link up with fellow Serbia international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at Lazio, but their cross-city rivals Roma are also keen to arrange a deal.

Incoming Giallorossi boss Jose Mourinho is a keen admirer of Kostic and sees him as the ideal fit for his 4-2-3-1 system, and Goal has learned that any final agreement with Frankfurt might also see Cengiz Under head to Deutsche Bank Park in return.

Under has just returned to Roma following a disappointing loan spell at Leicester City, and his inclusion in the negotiations could help Roma secure Kostic's services for a bargain price.

Kostic's record at Frankfurt

Kostic has made 127 appearances across all competitions for Frankfurt to date, including 30 in their latest campaign.

The Serbian has scored 26 goals for the club, while also providing an impressive 48 assists, but as he continues to edge towards his thirties, now may be the best time for him to undertake a new challenge with one of the top teams in Italy.

