Ibrahimovic and Lukaku fined for AC Milan derby spat

The pair clashed during the first half of the Coppa Italia quarter-final and have been punished by the FIGC

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter star Romelu Lukaku have been fined by the Italian football federation (FIGC) for unsportsmanlike behavior.

The punishment relates to a heated argument they had on the field during the Coppa Italia quarter-final between the two sides in January.

The spat began in the first half when Lukaku took exception to a foul by Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli and Ibrahimovic squared up to him.

How were they punished?

Although the strikers were booked during the game and then hit with fines by their own clubs for the incident, the FIGC has moved to discipline both players as well as Inter and Milan.

"A fine of 4,000 euros for Ibrahimovic, 3,000 euros for Lukaku, 2,000 euros for Milan and 1,250 euros for Inter: these are the penalties with which the two players and the clubs were punished following the agreement reached by the parties," a statement read.

"For both players it was 'unsportsmanlike behavior with provocative phrases, proving a sporting message not at all in keeping with the criteria of loyalty, honesty and sportsmanship dictated by the Sports Justice Code'."

What happened between Ibrahimovic and Lukaku?

A microphone on the field picked up some of the insults the attackers exchanged during the argument.

Lukaku was heard saying to Ibrahimovic: "Well let's go inside, you b*tch!"

Ibrahimovic was sent off later in the game, which Inter went on to win 2-1.

The yellow card Lukaku recieved saw him ruled out of the first leg of the semi-final clash against Juventus in the Coppa Italia.

