'I was never unhappy at PSG' - Wijnaldum clarifies frustration comments after Ligue 1 move

Giorginio Wijnaldum insists he is happy with life at Paris Saint-Germain as the former Liverpool star clarified comments in an earlier interview.

In October, with playing time hard to come by, the Dutch midfielder said he was not "completely happy" at the club after a "very difficult" start to life in France.

At the time, Wijnaldum had yet to register a goal or assist in 11 appearances but, having adjusted to his new club, the ex-Liverpool star says his complaints were down to his lack of playing time, not the club itself.

What was said?

"The fact is, when I had this interview, I was just a little disappointed with the way things were going on the field at the start of the season on a personal level," he told PSG's magazine.

"In this period, many thought that I was not happy at the club when I was. I was just not happy with the playing time that I had at that time.

"A journalist asked me: 'Are you satisfied with your playing time?' Well, no, I wasn't. I think any player who spends more time sitting on a bench than on the pitch won't be fulfilled by that.

"So, yeah, that's how I answered this question, but the media interpreted my words by saying that I was not happy at PSG."

Wijnaldum's season so far

Having joined PSG on a free transfer, Wijnaldum did have initial struggles during his first few months in Paris.

WIjnaldum has now made 27 appearances, scoring three times, with two of those coming against RB Leipzig in a Champions League clash in November.

