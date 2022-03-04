'I want to stay at Arsenal my whole life' - Martinelli outlines ambitions to 'conquer' with Gunners

Gabriel Martinelli says he'd like to spend his "whole life" with Arsenal as the Brazilian starlet set his sights on achieving Champions League glory with the Gunners.

Martinelli is one of several young stars ushering in a new generation at Arsenal alongside players like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

And he believes that new generation can become something special as he intends to stay at Arsenal for a long time.

Martinelli on his future.

“We have a young group, we have a lot of time ahead of us, players with a lot of quality, I think we will achieve great things," Martinelli told ESPN Brazil.

"Our focus is the Champions League. Fighting for that top four. A club like Arsenal has to be in the Champions League. It’s our total focus.

“We always want more. Of course, Arsenal are a giant team. If I can, I’ll stay here my whole life. I want to conquer things, as I said, I want to stay here and win titles, with these wonderful fans, my team-mates.”

Adjusting to Arsenal

Martinelli also opened up to adjusting to life at Arsenal, having made the move to England as a teenager.

The 20-year-old winger joined the Gunners in 2019, moving from Ituano in Brazil.

The move represented a huge step for the Brazilian on and off the field, and he admits it took time to adjust.

“It was a giant leap for me," he said. "I was at Ituano, I lived in Itu, and I came to play at Arsenal, living in London. It was a little complicated, but my family was always with me, they always helped me at all times, off and on the pitch as well.

"At the club, I always had [Emiliano Martinez's] support as well. He helped a lot, he always helped me. His wife speaks Portuguese, so does he. He was very important to me, he helped me adapt to the club, to the country.

"With my family here, it became a little easier. But it was a big leap, it was just a bit of a good one.

“It’s a thud. You leave Itu, 30 degrees every day, playing at Ituano, and come to London. But with all the people, Emi, my family, they made it a little easier for me."

Martinelli has scored 16 goals in 71 career games for Arsenal, including four in the Premier League this season.

