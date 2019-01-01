'I could finish my career here' - Verratti open to signing new PSG contract

The 26-year-old midfielder has been linked with a return to Italy and a move to the Premier League but he has no desire to leave France any time soon

midfielder Marco Verratti says he would be open to signing a new contract with the club.

The international has spent almost seven years with the French side and remains a pivotal player, but the likes of and have been heavily linked with him.

The midfielder's contract runs until 2021 and he recently dismissed the idea of leaving to play in another top European league in the near future.

Instead, Verratti, 26, is open to committing to the French champions until the end of his career, though no new deal has been agreed.

"These are things I do not even talk about. I know that my agent [Mino Raiola] and the club talk to each other sometimes," he told Le Parisien. "But we did not sign anything. I still have many years to go on my contract. I have no problem signing a new contract here.

"I'm 27 soon, if I sign another contract it will be for four or five years. I can finish my career here, if the club wants it. Whatever happens, I will always remain grateful to PSG."

Verratti is enjoying playing alongside fellow stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the French capital, tipping the former to become one of the best in the world in a few years.

"I grew up here with Thiago Silva, with whom I get on very well. As with Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar. I feel good with everyone. The friends I see outside are Ney, Kylian and [Gianluigi] Buffon," he said.

"Apart from the talent God has given Mbappe, he is a very professional boy, he always plays with the desire to score whether in training or in a match. He listens a lot. He already has, I think, everything needed in football. He knows how to stay focused, how to get into the game.

"Players like him, there will be others, but his mentality will make the difference. I really like Kylian and wish him a wonderful career. He deserves it as a player and as a person."

Article continues below

The former Pescara player was also full of praise for coach Thomas Tuchel, saying he has brought a positive energy into the team.

"I have known a lot of coaches, but Tuchel gets to get into the players' heads quickly. You want to listen to him. And give 100% because he gives himself thoroughly. This is the case for those who play or not this season," he added.

"That's the positive energy that Tuchel brought to PSG. We train with a smile, but always thoroughly and working on things for the game. These are things that make you approach games with serenity and confidence. That's one of the things we've changed."