How to watch the FA Cup second round draw: TV channel, live stream, time, team numbers & all the details

The first round proper of the 2025-26 FA Cup is almost complete and we will soon know the make-up of the second round.

Bigger clubs such as Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Reading have already bowed out, but the likes of Wigan Athletic, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers remain in the hunt for glory.

Here, GOAL brings you all you need to know about how to watch the second round draw of the FA Cup.

FA Cup second round draw TV channel & live stream

You can watch the FA Cup draw live on the TNT Sports YouTube channel below from 6:30pm GMT (1:30pm ET).

The draw forms part of the live coverage of the final first-round game between Tamworth and Leyton Orient, which is being broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the United Kingdom or ESPN Select if you are watching in the United States. It is also being streamed live on the official FA Cup YouTube channel.

Becky Ives and former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott will help conduct the draw.

What time does the FA Cup second round draw start?

The draw is expected to start at approximately 6:30pm GMT (1:30pm ET) on Monday November 3.

FA Cup second round draw teams & ball numbers

The second round features the 40 winners from the first-round ties. No new teams enter the competition at this stage.

You can see the ball numbers below:

Weston Super Mare Salford City Luton Town Accrington Stanley Milton Keynes Dons Stockport County Wigan Athletic Newport County Cheltenham Town Barnsley Carlisle United Bristol Rovers Peterborough United Oldham Athletic Doncaster Rovers Tamworth or Leyton Orient Chesterfield Boreham Wood Sutton United Bolton Wanderers Chelmsford City Barrow Wycombe Wanderers Exeter City Slough Town Wealdstone Swindon Town Grimsby Town Buxton Burton Albion Brackley Town Blackpool Cambridge United Gateshead Mansfield Town Macclesfield Shrewsbury Town Fleetwood Town Port Vale Walsall

When will the FA Cup second round games be played?

The second round games are scheduled to be played on the weekend of December 6, so that means games will likely be scheduled for December 5, 6, 7 and 8.