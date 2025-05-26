How to watch today's Wimbledon vs Walsall League Two playoff final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch and stream the game between Wimbledon and Walsall League Two Playoff final live.

A jam-packed bank holiday weekend at Wembley wraps up on Monday with the League Two play-off final as AFC Wimbledon lock horns with Walsall, both aiming to punch their ticket to League One.

Johnnie Jackson's cautious tactics may have drawn flak during the campaign, but the Dons boss has silenced critics by steering his side back to Wembley.

They ground out a pair of gritty 1-0 wins over Notts County in the semis, and now stand 90 minutes away from ending their three-year exile from the third tier. Grit and graft are part of Wimbledon's DNA, and they'll take plenty of belief into this all-or-nothing showdown.

Article continues below

As for Walsall, their season has been nothing short of a soap opera. Once cruising towards automatic promotion with a 12-point cushion at the summit, their title charge unravelled spectacularly.

They slipped down the standings and suffered final-day heartache—but credit to Mat Sadler, who’s regrouped his squad in time for a late playoff surge. The Saddlers took down the red-hot Chesterfield in convincing style, and now just one more win would see them bounce back in dramatic fashion.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wimbledon vs Walsall kick-off time

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025 Kick-off time: 3:01 pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium

The League Two playoff final between Wimbledon and Walsall will be played at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm BST on Monday, May 26, 2025 in the UK.

How to watch Wimbledon vs Walsall online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the League Two playoff final between Wimbledon and Walsall will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Premier League.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Wimbledon vs Walsall team news & squads

Wimbledon team news

Wimbledon are without the experienced Sam Hutchinson, who underwent heart surgery after falling ill post-season finale against Grimsby.

Even so, Jackson is expected to stick with the tried-and-tested XI that edged past County over two legs.

Up top, Matty Stevens remains the key man with 20 goals in 55 appearances, though he'll be desperate to snap his 10-match scoring drought.

Wimbledon predicted XI: Goodman; Harbottle, Lewis, Johnson; Tilley, Smith, Reeves, Hippolyte, Neufville; Browne, Stevens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Goodman, Ward Defenders: Harbottle, Lewis, Johnson, Young, Ogundere, Harbottle, Ball Midfielders: Tilley, Smith, Reeves, Hippolyte, Neufville, Williams, Kelly, Furlong, Biler, Sidwell, Leach, Maycock Forwards: Browne, Stevens, Foyo, Bugiel, Stevens, Pigot, Lock, Sasu

Walsall team news

Walsall, meanwhile, could be missing defender Priestley Farquharson and forward Ellis Harrison, both racing the clock to prove their fitness.

Oisin McEntee and Jack Earing are also battling niggles ahead of the big day.

Even though Lakin and Amantchi made a big impact off the bench against Chesterfield—both finding the net—Sadler is likely to go with the same starting lineup for a third game on the spin.

Walsall predicted XI: Simkin; Okagbue, Williams, Allen; Asiimwe, Chang, Stirk, Gordon; Hall, Jellis; Matt

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simkin, Hornby, Barrett Defenders: Okagbue, Williams, Allen, McEntee, Daniels, Gordon, Weir, Browne Midfielders: Asiimwe, Chang, Stirk, Comley, Hall, Lekin, Jellis, Earing, Lipsuic, Thomas, Maher Forwards: Hall, Jellis, Matt, Adomah, Wheatley, Amantchi, Matt, Johnson

Recent results

Date Match Result 29/03/25 Walsall vs AFC Wimbledon 1–1 23/11/24 AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall 0–1 27/04/24 AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall 5–1 23/09/23 Walsall vs AFC Wimbledon 1–3 29/03/23 AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall 2–0

Useful links