How to watch today's Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Coming off a weekend disappointment in Premier League, Manchester City will aim to defeat another German opponent in Champions League when Pep Guardiola's men host Bayer Leverkusen at the Etihad on Tuesday.

City suffered a 2-1 league loss at Newcastle at the weekend, but the English side had defeated Borussia Dortmund 4-1 in the European top flight amid their four-game winning run across competitions before that.

On the other hand, Leverkusen are on a three-game winning run in all competitions, including beating Benfica 1-0 in Europe and the 3-1 Bundesliga win against Wolfsburg last time out.

How to watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and DAZN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Etihad Stadium

The Champions League match between Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8pm GMT in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Rodri and Mateo Kovacic are set to remain sidelined through their respective injury issues.

Guardiola is likely to make changes, which could see John Stones, Tijjani Reijnders and Savinho feature against Leverkusen.

Erling Haaland will continue at the tip of attack.

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Robert Andrich will serve the second of his two-game European ban, while Edmond Tapsoba will be suspended due to accumulation of bookings.

In Tapsoba's absence, and Axel Tape nursing a thigh injury, Jarell Quansah is likely to join Loic Bade and Jeanuel Belocian at the back.

Equi Fernandez and Exequiel Palacios are among the injured lot, while Ibrahim Maza could be a touch-and-go.

On-loan City playmaker Claudio Echeverri is unlikely to get a start here.

