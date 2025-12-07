How to watch today's Fulham vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fulham are set to play hosts to Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on Sunday in Premier League.

Marco Silva's men nearly completed a second half comeback in the 4-5 loss to Manchester City in the midweek, while Palace picked up a 0-1 win at Burnley.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Fulham and Crystal Palace will be available to watch and stream online live on DirecTV Stream and Sling TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Fulham vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Crystal Palace will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 PM GMT on Sunday, December 7, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

The Cottagers will be missing Antonee Robinson and Rodrigo Muniz due to injury issues.

Meanwhile, Samuel Chukwueze continued to thrive off the bench on Tuesday, making him a potential candidate to start ahead of Harry Wilson in the final third.

Crystal Palace team news

Ismaila Sarr remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Cheick Doucoure, Chadi Riad, Caleb Kporha and Rio Cardines are also ruled out through injuries, while left-back Borna Sosa "might be available" according to manager Oliver Glasner.

With Daichi Kamada filling in for Sarr against Burnley, Justin Devenny and Romain Esse remain options to support Jean-Philippe Mateta up front.

