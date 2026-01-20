Real Madrid hosts Monaco on matchday 7 of the Champions League group phase, with Kylian Mbappe looking to prove a point against his old club and build on an already impressive personal tally for the campaign.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Real Madrid vs Monaco as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Real Madrid vs Monaco kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Monaco kicks off on 20 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Real Madrid will play their first European match under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa when Kylian Mbappe's old club Monaco visit the Bernabeu. The Ligue 1 visitors aren't yet safe from early elimination in the Champions League group phase. There's a scramble for a top eight finish with only five points separating FC Copenhagen in 24th place and Atletico Madrid in eighth.

Monaco have been inconsistent of late, losing three and winning three of their last six outings across all competitions. New Madrid boss Arbeloa oversaw a shock Copa del Rey exit to Albacete in his first match at the helm, but followed it with a 2-0 win over Levante in LaLiga to take Madrid within one point of leaders Barcelona.

Injuries and suspensions

Left-back Alvaro Carreras is suspended for Los Blancos. Eder Militao (hamstring), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Rodrygo (discomfort), Ferland Mendy (calf) and Antonio Rudiger (knee) will miss out through injury, while Brahim Diaz won't be ready to play after travelling back from AFCON duty. The same goes for Lamine Camara and Krepin Diatta.

Former Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is a doubt for Monaco after hobbling off in their defeat to Lorient at the weekend. The USA star has three goals in his last three UCL appearances.

Paul Pogba is out with a calf problem, while Lukas Hradecky (knee), Christian Mawissa (hamstring), Takumi Minamino (knee) and Mohammed Salisu (knee) are also all out.

Team news & squads

