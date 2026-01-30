Title-chasing Arsenal face a tricky trip to Leeds, who have an excellent recent record at Elland Road.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Leeds vs Arsenal, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch and live stream Leeds vs Arsenal for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Leeds vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds and Arsenal kicks off on 31 Jan 2026 at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

Leeds haven't lost a home game in the Premier League since 23 November against Aston Villa. Since then, they've collected 11 points from a possible 15 at Elland Road, only dropping points in a 3-3 draw with Liverpool and a 1-1 stalemate with Man United.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are on an uncharacteristically poor winless run of three matches in the Premier League, collecting just two points in that sequence. Still, they hold a four-point lead at the summit. They rotated their squad in a midweek 3-2 win over Kairat Almaty in the Champions League, where they are safely through to the last 16.

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

Leeds will be without Gabriel Gudmundsson, Daniel James and Jaka Bijol.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has nine goals from 21 EPL appearances this season for Leeds.

16-year-old Max Dowman is now the only Arsenal player on the sidelines with an injury.

Arteta must choose between Myles Lewis-Skelly, Piero Hincapie and fit-again Riccardo Calafiori for the left-back role.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

