D.C. United hosts reigning MLS Cup champions, Inter Miami CF, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of DC United vs Inter Miami CF

DC United vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer M&T Bank Stadium

DC United vs Inter Miami will kick off on 7 Mar 2026 at 16:30 EST.

Match preview

United is in a transition phase under head coach René Weiler. They claimed a 1-0 win over Philadelphia but lost 1-0 to Austin last weekend. 2204 Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke has left and been replaced by the Romanian striker Louis Munteanu.

After a poor 3-0 loss to LAFC in the season opener, Miami bounced back with a 4-2 win over Orlando City, where Leo Messi starred with a couple of goals, ably supported by 22-year-old Venezuelan Telasco Segovia, who bagged two assists.

Key stats & injury news

Aaron Herrera and Gabriel Segal are ruled out for United.

For Miami, Luis Suárez is sidelined with a leg injury, and wing-back Sergio Reguilón is out with a knee issue.

Team news & squads

Form

