How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Argentina? Albiceleste star's full World Cup, Copa America and international friendly record

The Argentine has been banging in the goals for his country ever since opening his account in 2005

Lionel Messi is not just one of the best creators of chances around in the game, but he is lethal in front of goal himself as well.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is Argentina's all-time leading goal scorer by some distance and holds numerous other goalscoring records, both at club and international level.

For the national team, it all started with a tumultuous debut appearance against Hungary in 2005, with Messi receiving a red card barely a minute after coming off the bench.

That was merely a blip on his journey to greatness, though, and the forward got his first Argentina goal at senior level in a 3-2 friendly loss against Croatia the following year.

That turned out to be start of an impressive goalscoring run and Messi has since been able to celebrate goals more or less wherever he went.

Just how many strikes does the Barcelona legend have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?

Lionel Messi's total Argentina goals

Competition Games Goals World Cup 19 6 Copa America 34 13 World Cup qualification 60 28 Finalissima 1 0 International friendlies 48 39 162 86

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored at the World Cup?

Edition Games Goals 2006 World Cup 3 1 2010 World Cup 5 0 2014 World Cup 7 4 2018 World Cup 4 1 2022 World Cup TBC TBC 19 6

Lionel Messi's Copa America record

Edition Games Goals Copa America 2007 6 2 Copa America 2011 4 0 Copa America 2015 6 1 Copa America Centenario 2016 5 5 Copa America 2019 6 1 Copa America 2021 7 4 34 13

World Cup qualification goals

Edition Goals 2010 World Cup qualifiers 4 2014 World Cup qualifiers 10 2018 World Cup qualifiers 7 2022 World Cup qualifiers 7 28

Messi in the Finalissima

Edition Fixture Goals 2022 Italy 0-3 Argentina 0

Messi's friendly goals for Argentina

Games Goals 48 39

Messi Argentina hat-tricks

Match Goals Competition Date Switzerland 1-3 Argentina 3 Friendly February 29, 2012 Brazil 3-4 Argentina 3 Friendly June 9, 2012 Argentina 4-0 Guatemala 3 Friendly June 14, 2013 Argentina 5-0 Panama 3 Copa America Centenario June 10, 2016 Ecuador 1-3 Argentina 3 World Cup qualifiers October 10, 2017 Argentina 4-0 Haiti 3 Friendly May 29, 2018 Argentina 3-0 Bolivia 3 World Cup qualifiers September 9, 2021 Argentina 5-0 Estonia 5 Friendly June 5, 2022

Messi's favourite opponents

Team Goals Bolivia 8 Ecuador 6 Uruguay 6 Brazil 5 Chile 5 Estonia 5 Paraguay 5 Venezuela 5 Colombia 3 Guatemala 3 Haiti 3 Mexico 3 Nigeria 3 Panama 3 Switzerland 3

*Data accurate as of September 19