‘Insane challenge’ - Harry Kane explains why he chose to move to Bayern Munich and how Thomas Tuchel influenced his decision

Harry Kane has opened up on his move to Germany and explained how the former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel swayed him to Bavaria.

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker, who is yet to win a trophy at senior level despite a boatload of Premier League goals at Spurs, has explained the reasons why he moved to Bayern Munich instead of staying in England and likely breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have to win. That’s the mentality here and this FC Bayern mentality will make me better as a player and help me progress. I wanted this experience, to fight for titles, for the Champions League," he told Bild. "Playing for a club as huge as Bayern is an insane challenge. I was thinking less about the league and more about FC Bayern: How can I get better? Bayern is the perfect club for me."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane also spoke about how Tuchel played a key role in helping convince him to make the move to the Bavarian giants.

"We've met a few times in the Premier League. When we met in the summer, I was immediately struck by his energy. Thomas Tuchel is bursting with ideas, he has a great personality. It's important to me to have a good relationship with the coach," he added. "The foundation for that was laid early on. Thomas speaks his mind straight to your face - and he wants you to do the same to him. The human as well as the professional side just fit between us"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He's enjoyed a successful start to life at Bayern, netting on his Bundesliga debut in a 4-0 win away at Werder Bremen. While it's expected that Tuchel's side win the league, Kane might just be the final piece of the puzzle that will bring the Champions League back to the Allianz Arena. Bayern have been desperate for a top-level striker since Robert Lewandowski left the club and the 30-year-old is exactly that.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? He'll be looking to build on a successful Bundesliga debut when Bayern take on Augsburg at home on Sunday.