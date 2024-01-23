Guinea vs Senegal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Guinea and Senegal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Guinea will take on Senegal in their final group-stage game of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium on Tuesday. Senegal are leading Group C with six points and Guinea are close behind in second place with four points heading into matchday three.

Senegal are the favourites to win the group. They have scored six goals and let in just one in their first two matches. Guinea on the other hand were held by Cameroon in their opener before they went on to defeat Gambia 1-0 in the second fixture. Guinea will be hoping to an upset in this fixture as Senegal are the stronger team.

Guinea vs Senegal kick-off time

Date: January 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Charles Konan Banny Stadium

The match will be played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Guinea vs Senegal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Guinea team news

Serhou Guirassy and Liverpool's Naby Keita are currently dealing with injuries and must undergo fitness assessments to determine their eligibility for participation in this fixture.

Francois Kamano is expected to make a return to the starting lineup after completing a one-match suspension resulting from a red card in the opening match against Cameroon.

Guinea predicted XI: Kone; Conte, Diakhaby, Jeanvier, Sylla; Moriba, Konate; Kamano, Camara, Kante; Bayo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keita, Camara, Koné Defenders: Conte, Diakite, Sylla, Sylla, Diakhaby, Janvier, Sow, Camara Midfielders: Diawara, Cisse, Camara, Toure, Konate, Kourouma, Cisse Forwards: Kamano, Guilavogui, Bayo, Kante, Conte

Senegal team news

Abdallah Sima, who sustained a thigh injury during training, has returned to his club Rangers from the AFCON, leaving Senegal without his services.

Lamine Camara and Abdou Diallo were injured during the victory against Cameroon and are undergoing fitness tests to determine their availability for the upcoming clash.

Senegal predicted XI: Mendy; Jakobs, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diatta; Gueye, A. Diallo, Ciss; Mane, Jackson, Ndiaye.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Diaw, Dieng Defenders: Sabaly, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diallo, Mendy, Ndiaye, Seck, Ballo-Toure, Jakobs Midfielders: Camara, Sarr, Diatta, Kouyate, Gueye, Mendy, Ciss, Gueye Forwards: Jackson, Dia, Mane, Diallo, Ndiaye, Sarr

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/02 Guinea 1 - 0 (P) Senegal African Nations Championship 08/27 Senegal 1 - 0 Guinea African Nations Championship 01/14 Senegal 0 - 0 Guinea AFCON 10/20/19 Guinea P 1 - 0 Senegal African Nations Championship 09/21/19 Senegal 1 - 0 Guinea African Nations Championship

