Grealish told he has two options as Bent rules Man Utd, City, Chelsea & Liverpool out of the running

The former Tottenham and Aston Villa striker believes a talented playmaker will either end up moving to north London or staying in the West Midlands

Jack Grealish finds himself with just two options to consider in the summer transfer window, claims Darren Bent, with , , and having no need to snap up the playmaker.

A move to Old Trafford appeared to be on the cards for the highly-rated 24-year-old at one stage.

The Red Devils have, however, found considerable value in January signing Bruno Fernandes and are expected to keep World Cup winner Paul Pogba on their books alongside a international.

Premier League champions Liverpool are unlikely to be spending big before the next deadline, while Chelsea have already added creativity into their ranks through deals for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Pep Guardiola has admitted to being a fan of Grealish, but City are preparing to put their faith in Phil Foden when it comes to filling the boots of David Silva.

With all of that taken into account, there are few avenues for an hopeful to explore.

Bent admits as much, with the former and Aston Villa striker seeing Grealish either heading for north London or sticking with his boyhood club in the West Midlands – with Dean Smith’s side having beaten the drop to remain among the elite for 2020-21.

“You start looking about and I’ve had this discussion with so many different people, it’s where does he go?” Bent told Football Insider.

“He’s not going to go to Manchester United because they’ve got Fernandes and Pogba and I know you need a squad but even at the minute it looks like they’re hell-bent on getting Jadon Sancho so he’s not going to go there.

“Manchester City, they don’t need him – they’ve got Foden and their squad is very, very good, they just don’t need him.

“Liverpool don’t need him, where’s he going to get in there? They’ve already got their front three and midfield set.

“He’s not going to go to Chelsea. Could he go to Leicester? Well they’ve got [James] Maddison so you’d probably say not.

“So the only club I can see him at is Tottenham – now they didn’t want to pay the £25 million years ago so are they going to pay £60-70 million? I can’t see it.

“Honestly, at the minute he needs to weigh up and think about where he’s going to go – he could stay at Villa where he’s the captain, the main man and his boyhood club and he knows he’d be a god if he was to stay.”

Grealish contributed 10 goals and eight assists to the Villa cause in 2019-20, with it his effort in a final day showdown with West Ham that ultimately kept them in the Premier League.