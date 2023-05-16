Goodbye Granit Xhaka! Arsenal star set to leave in summer with Bayer Leverkusen in advanced talks over £13m deal

Granit Xhaka looks likely to return to the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen close to striking a £13m deal to sign the Arsenal midfielder.

Xhaka set for Arsenal exit

Leverkusen had long-standing interest in midfielder

Closing in on bargain deal

WHAT HAPPENED? With Xhaka entering the final year of his contract at Arsenal and no negotiations taking place over a new deal, Fabrizio Romano reports that the Swiss midfielder is set to sign for Bayer Leverkusen this summer in a €15 million (£13m/$16.3m) deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is believed that the German side are in 'advanced talks' to sign Xhaka who is close to agreeing a four-year deal with the club, which would bring to an end a seven-year stay in north London with the Gunners.

Leverkusen have shown an interest in Xhaka for some time and attempted to sign the 30-year-old last summer but were unsuccessful in their pursuit. Sky Germany reported that Xhaka had imagined a return to Germany, while Leverkusen are keen on adding an 'aggressive leader' into their midfield ranks.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Xhaka has proven a key figure for Arsenal in a season where they looked on course to win the Premier League title for the majority of the campaign, bouncing back under Mikel Arteta after a turbulent time before that which ultimately saw him lose the captain's armband to Martin Odegaard.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR XHAKA? It looks as though the midfielder will be lacing up his boots in the Bundesliga again next season, having previously played for Borussia Monchengladbach from 2012 to 2016.