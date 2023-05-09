Granit Xhaka attracting interest from Bayer Leverkusen with Arsenal star telling team-mates about desire for Bundesliga return

Granit Xhaka is the subject of continued interest from Bayer Leverkusen and has told teammates of a desire to return to the Bundelsiga.

Leverkusen remain interested in Xhaka

Midfielder out of contract in 2024

And is keen on return to Germany

WHAT HAPPENED? Xhaka's Arsenal future remains up in the air with Bayer Leverkusen expressing a continued interest in the Swiss midfielder's services, according to Sky Germany. The 30-year-old is heading into the final year of his Arsenal contract and despite establishing himself as a key player for Mikel Arteta, can 'imagine' a return to the Bundesliga, according to the report.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leverkusen have long held interest in Xhaka, coming close to striking a deal last summer before he managed to turn around his fortunes at Arsenal under Arteta, solidifying their midfield in a season that has seen them push for the Premier League title. He has told teammates of the idea about returning to the German top flight, with a move more likely in 2024 when he could leave for free.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal signed Xhaka in 2016 after he'd spent four years in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach and previously captained the club, before losing it to Martin Odegaard following a number of disciplinary issues over the years. Leverkusen are keen for an 'aggressive leader' in midfield and can imagine in principle signing the player next summer.

WHAT NEXT? Xhaka would be able to discuss terms with other clubs from January next year should he not sign a new contract with the Gunners, ahead of a potential pre-contract agreement.