Golden Chance and NXGN offer chance to play for Wolves in $1 million TST tournament

Golden Chance and NXGN are offering young American players the chance to win a place in Wolves' squad for The Soccer Tournament this summer.

Earn the chance to play for Wolves at TST

Club looking for U-21 stars for tournament team

Trials in Phoenix and Chicago in May

WHAT HAPPENED? From June 1-4, Wolves will compete in the winner-take-all TST in North America, which features a $1 million prize for the victorious team. The club's team will feature club legends, as well as local talents who impress Wolves' academy staff through the third installment of the Golden Chance.

Ahead of the tournament, players between ages 16 and 21 on July 16, 2023 will be able to take part in trials in either Phoenix on May 13 and 14 or Chicago on May 20-21. In those trials, players will compete for the opportunity to represent Wolves at TST.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In 2019, the first Golden Chance was held in Hong Kong before the competition returned last summer to give 80 unsigned 16-21 players a chance to impress Wolves' staff. Two players, Phillie Villapudua and Gabriel Gonzalez, were selected from the trial day to link up with the club's U-21 squad as part of their preseason training camp in Salt Lake City as part of the first MLS NEXT Pro Invitational.

This year, the club is looking for players to participate in TST, a seven-on-seven tournament which will see 32 teams compete over a four-day period.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “Golden chance has been a fantastic opportunity for us to expand the club’s profile and promote our brand in Hong Kong and the USA in recent years, so we’re delighted to be broadening the project further into the States this summer," said elite player development manager Darren Ryan, who will lead the Wolves team at TST.

“It also gives a chance for unsigned players to take part in an exciting recruitment process, and for those who impress our staff the most, the opportunity to represent the club in an exciting new competition in North Carolina."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ryan added: “I worked on the project last summer with Joe Hunt in Phoenix and saw the quality and standard, and it led to a great opportunity for two players to train with our under-21s, and I’m looking forward to seeing the possibilities this year’s project presents.”

WHAT NEXT? Players looking to participate in the trials in Phoenix or Chicago can apply to take part here.