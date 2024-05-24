Girona vs Granada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Girona and Granada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Girona will take on Granada in their last La Liga game of the 2023-24 season at the Municipal de Montilivi Stadium on Friday.

Girona have had an impressive season and are third in the league standings with 78 points, just four points behind second-placed Barcelona. It should be a breeze for them to add three more points to the bag to wrap up the season on a winning note.

The visitors have already been relegated and have nothing to play for in their final game in the top tier this year. They are 19th in the standings with a mere four wins this season.

Girona vs Granada kick-off time

Date: May 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Municipal de Montilivi

The match will be played at the Municipal de Montilivi Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Girona vs Granada online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK and match highlights will follow after the game ends. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Granada team news

Regarding Granada's injuries, center-back Raul Torrente was forced off against Celta Vigo due to muscular cramps, but it is not expected to keep him out of Friday's match.

Kamil Jozwiak is a major doubt, while Raul Fernandez, Myrto Uzuni, Ignasi Miquel, and Augusto Batalla are all questionable.

Granada predicted XI: Martinez; Mendez, Rubio, Piatkowski, Neva; Gumbau, Villar, Ruiz; Pellistri, Boye, Rodelas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Batalla, Martinez, Fernandez Defenders: Mendez, Piatkowski, Vallejo, Miquel, Maouassa, Neva, Sanchez, Diaz Midfielders: Gumbau, Hongla, Villar, Ruiz, Melendo Forwards: Corbeanu, Callejon, Arezo, Boye, Uzuni, Pellistri

Girona team news

No fresh injury concerns were reported by Girona after their recent victory over Valencia.

Ricard Artero, John Solis, and Joel Roca remain sidelined, and Borja Garcia is also unlikely to be available due to injuries.

Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Lopez, E. Garcia, Blind; A. Garcia, Herrera; Tsygankov, Martin, Savio; Dovby.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gazzaniga, Carlos, Fuidias Defenders: E. Garcia, Lopez, Blind, Gutierrez, Martinez, Couto Midfielders: A. Garcia, Herrera, Torre, Martin, Villa, Tsygankov, Fernandez Forwards: Dovbyk, Stuani, Savio, Portu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/09/23 Granada 2 - 4 Girona La Liga 02/03/11 Girona 2 - 0 Granada Segunda Division 03/10/10 Granada 2 - 1 Girona Segunda Division

