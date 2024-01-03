Girona vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Girona and Atletico Madrid's La Liga title aspirations will be on the line when the two sides clash at Estadi Montilivi on Wednesday.
In order to keep the pressure on current leaders Real Madrid, Michel Sanchez's men will be looking to return to winning ways after their most recent winning run of four games was halted in the 1-1 draw at Real Betis.
On the other hand, counting the defeats against Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, Diego Simeone's side dropped points thrice in their last five league outings. Atletico will aim to register back-to-back wins after beating Sevilla 1-0 last time out.

Girona vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Montilivi
La Liga match between Girona and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain.
It will kick off at 8:30 pm GMT on January 3 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Girona vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Girona team news
David Lopez, Toni Villa and Joel Roca are the three absentees on account of injuries, while the likes of Ricard Artero, Yangel Herrera and Borja Garcia are doubts about the game.
Viktor Tysgankov is likely to return after missing the last two games through injury, potentially joining Savio and Artem Dovbyk in the front three.
Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; E. Garcia, Juanpe, Blind; Couto, Martin, A. Garcia, Gutierrez; Tsygankov, Savio, Dovbyk.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gazzaniga, Carlos, Fuidias
|Defenders:
|E. Garcia, Blind, Juanpe, Gutierrez, Martinez, Couto
|Midfielders:
|Kebe, A. Garcia, Herrera, Solis, Torre, Martin, B. GarciaTsygankov, Fernandez
|Forwards:
|Dovbyk, Stuani, Savio, Portu
Atletico Madrid team news
With Pablo Barrios and Thomas Lemar out injured, Caglar Soyuncu is set to serve a one-game ban after being sent off in the Sevilla win.
Marcos Llorente could be handed a start following his strike against Sevilla, as Mario Hermoso returns from his suspension to feature alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Jose Maria Gimenez among the back-three.
Mozambique defender Reinildo Mandava is on international duty, preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Llorente, Azpilicueta, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lino; Koke, Witsel, De Paul; Griezmann, Morata.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Grbic
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta
|Midfielders:
|De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Girona and Atletico Madrid across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 13, 2023
|Girona 0-1 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|October 8, 2022
|Atletico Madrid 2-1 Girona
|La Liga
|April 2, 2019
|Atletico Madrid 2-0 Girona
|La Liga
|January 16, 2019
|Atletico Madrid 3-3 Girona
|Copa del Rey
|January 9, 2019
|Girona 1-1 Atletico Madrid
|Copa del Rey