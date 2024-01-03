Girona vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Girona and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Girona and Atletico Madrid's La Liga title aspirations will be on the line when the two sides clash at Estadi Montilivi on Wednesday.

In order to keep the pressure on current leaders Real Madrid, Michel Sanchez's men will be looking to return to winning ways after their most recent winning run of four games was halted in the 1-1 draw at Real Betis.

On the other hand, counting the defeats against Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, Diego Simeone's side dropped points thrice in their last five league outings. Atletico will aim to register back-to-back wins after beating Sevilla 1-0 last time out.

Girona vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm GMT Venue: Montilivi

La Liga match between Girona and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm GMT on January 3 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Girona vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Girona team news

David Lopez, Toni Villa and Joel Roca are the three absentees on account of injuries, while the likes of Ricard Artero, Yangel Herrera and Borja Garcia are doubts about the game.

Viktor Tysgankov is likely to return after missing the last two games through injury, potentially joining Savio and Artem Dovbyk in the front three.

Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; E. Garcia, Juanpe, Blind; Couto, Martin, A. Garcia, Gutierrez; Tsygankov, Savio, Dovbyk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gazzaniga, Carlos, Fuidias Defenders: E. Garcia, Blind, Juanpe, Gutierrez, Martinez, Couto Midfielders: Kebe, A. Garcia, Herrera, Solis, Torre, Martin, B. GarciaTsygankov, Fernandez Forwards: Dovbyk, Stuani, Savio, Portu

Atletico Madrid team news

With Pablo Barrios and Thomas Lemar out injured, Caglar Soyuncu is set to serve a one-game ban after being sent off in the Sevilla win.

Marcos Llorente could be handed a start following his strike against Sevilla, as Mario Hermoso returns from his suspension to feature alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Jose Maria Gimenez among the back-three.

Mozambique defender Reinildo Mandava is on international duty, preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Llorente, Azpilicueta, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lino; Koke, Witsel, De Paul; Griezmann, Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Girona and Atletico Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 13, 2023 Girona 0-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga October 8, 2022 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Girona La Liga April 2, 2019 Atletico Madrid 2-0 Girona La Liga January 16, 2019 Atletico Madrid 3-3 Girona Copa del Rey January 9, 2019 Girona 1-1 Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey

