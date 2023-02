Giovanni Reyna's recent form was finally rewarded as Borussia Dortmund handed him his first start since November 11 against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT starlet has three goals in four matches since the winter break and has offered a multitude of scintillating performances that have, thus far, come from the bench. However, after re-finding his form and nearly three months having passed, Reyna will start a match for Dortmund, as they look to cement their spot in the Champions League places.

More to follow...