WATCH: Reyna can't stop scoring! Gio comes off the bench for another Borussia Dortmund goal

Gio Reyna scored yet again for Borussia Dortmund as the American star came off the bench Saturday to strike for the Bundesliga club.

Reyna scores in 82nd minute

Becoming super-sub for Dortmund

Third goal since return to Bundesliga play

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna netted Dortmund's fifth goal of the game in the 82nd minute of their clash with Freiburg, having only come on 12 minutes prior. The finish was a pinpoint effort into the bottom corner as Reyna continued his recent hot streak since returning from World C.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following a controversial World Cup period, Reyna can't stop scoring in the Bundesliga, having now netted three goals off the bench since the return of domestic soccer. He is still playing his way back to 100 percent according to manager Edin Terzic, who has found himself quite a super-sub in recent weeks.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA AND DORTMUND? Following Saturday's win, Reyna and Dortmund will now turn their focus towards Wednesday's DFB-Pokal match against VfL Bochum before visiting Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga next weekend.