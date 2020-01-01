‘Gifting Liverpool the title wouldn’t feel right’ – Carragher wants season finished at all levels

The Reds legend is eager to see Jurgen Klopp’s side get their hands on the crown, but wants that accolade to be earned in a complete 2019-20 campaign

being gifted the Premier League title without the 2019-20 campaign being played to a finish would not feel right, says Jamie Carragher, with the Reds legend eager to see seasons completed at all levels in .

Promotion and relegation issues across the board are yet to be determined, with teams throughout the Football League sweating on whether their current standings will be honoured.

Competitive action has been postponed until the end of April at the earliest, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing professional sport into lockdown.

More teams

Liverpool, despite being 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League, could be denied a first crown in 30 years if their efforts so far are declared null and void.

There remains a desire to avoid such drastic action, with plans in place to honour fixture lists, and Carragher is among those hoping that a solution can be found which suits all parties when it comes to drawing a definitive line under what has been an eventful season.

The Liverpool legend told Sky Sports: "Nothing is more important than health and beating the coronavirus, but I don't think we should hide away from how much football means to us and how important it is in people's lives - not just Liverpool supporters but everyone right up and down the country.

"It doesn't bother me when football starts again. I just feel that so much has been put into this season by so many people, I don't know how you can stop it.

"We all know Liverpool were, or are, going to go on and win the league. They only need to win one or two games.

"But if the league stops, it just doesn't feel right. Yes, Liverpool may be given the league, that's what people are saying. But there will always be something there that just didn't feel quite right about it.

"But that's not going to affect Liverpool economically, or what division they are in. Teams going out of the Premier League really struggle to get back into the Premier League, so that could affect them for four or five years.

"If Leeds don't get up this season, for example, that could stop them for four or five years and maybe they lose their manager, who knows?

"That's why I say Liverpool isn't the most important thing. It's the teams who are going to lose huge sums of money in completely different divisions.

Article continues below

"So this season has to finish because it impacts next season, because of European places and places and so on.

"Whenever the date is that we get back to playing football, it needs to be finished. Then we have to be creative with next season."

Various proposals have been offered up when it comes to completing schedules, but it remains to be seen which approach will be favoured.