Gibraltar vs Wales: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Gibraltar and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wales are set to take on Gibraltar in an international friendly at Estadio Algarve on Thursday.

After failing to qualify for the Euro 2024, Rob Page's men will also face Slovakia next week as they prepare for the upcoming UEFA Nations League.

Los Llanis come into the game on the back of a 2-0 loss in a friendly against Scotland.

Gibraltar vs Wales kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Estadio Algarve

The international friendly match between Gibraltar and Wales will be played at Estadio Algarve in Almancil, Portugal.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Thursday, June 6, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Gibraltar vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the international friendly match between Gibraltar and Wales is available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer, Premier Sports 1, S4C and S4C Online.

Team news & squads

Gibraltar team news

Gibraltar boss Julio Cesar Ribas may think of a similar line-up that frustrated Scotland for more than a half last time out.

However, Kian Ronan is in line for a start in the middle on Thursday.

Gibraltar possible XI: Hankins; Jolley, Lopes, Olivero, Sergeant, Britto; Ronan, Walker, Annesley, Scanlon; De Barr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coleing, Hankins, Lopez Defenders: Sergeant, Chipolina, Olivero, Jolley, Lopes, Santos, Carrington, Llambias, Ronco Midfielders: Walker, Annesley, Britto, Ronan, De Haro, Ruiz Forwards: Casciaro, De Barr, El Hmidi, Scanlon, Bartolo, Jessop

Wales team news

Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams and Harry Wilson have all not been called up.

Ben Cabango is likely to start at the back, with Fin Stevens and Jay Dasilva anticipating their debuts at the two full-back positions.

Daniel James could join Brennan Johnson just behind Kieffer Moore upfront.

Wales possible XI: Ward; Davies, Mepham, Cabango; Stevens, Ampadu, James, Dasilva; James, Johnson; Moore.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, A. Davies, King Defenders: B. Davies, Mepham, Cabango, Low, Baker, Dasilva, Stevens Midfielders: Ampadu, J. James, Colwill, Sheehan, Savage, Crew Forwards: D. James, Moore, Johnson, Broadhead, Matondo, Burns, Cullen, Koumas

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Gibraltar and Wales across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 11, 2023 Wales 4-0 Gibraltar International Friendly

