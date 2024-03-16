Getafe vs Girona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the La Liga match between Getafe and Girona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Girona will be bidding to close the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid when they travel to Estadio Coliseum to take on Getafe on Saturday evening.

The home side, who remain second in the table, returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over in-form Osasuna over the weekend.

They have lost three of their last five in the league, which has seen them slip seven points behind division toppers Real Madrid, while Getafe's recent four-game winless streak has dropped them to 12th position.

Getafe vs Girona kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: Estadio Coliseum

La Liga match between Getafe and Girona will be played at Estadio Coliseum in Girona, Spain.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Getafe vs Girona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Getafe team news

Getafe attacker Mason Greenwood is eligible to return after serving a one-game ban for accumulation of yellow cards. Borja Mayoral (knee) and Mauro Arambarri (ACL) are long-term absentees.

Getafe possible XI: Soria; Dakonam, Alderete, Alvarez, Rico; Maksimovic, Milla, Moriba; Rodriguez, Latasa, Mata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Soria, Fuzato Defenders: Djené, Alderete, Duarte, Rico, Álvarez, Angileri, Iglesias, Gimeno Midfielders: Greenwood, Moriba, Aleñá, Maksimović, Rodríguez, Milla, Arambarri, Mata, Carmona, Martín, Santiago Forwards: Mayoral, Latasa

Girona team news

Girona are set to be missing five players on Saturday evening due to injury, with Yangel Herrera, David Lopez, Ricard Artero, Joel Roca and Toni Villa unavailable for selection.

Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; Couto, E Garcia, Blind, Gutierrez; Martin, A Garcia; Tsyhankov, Portu, Savio; Dovbyk

Position Players Goalkeepers Gazzaniga, Fuidias, Carlos. Defenders García, Couto, Blind, Gutiérrez, Martínez, López, Fernández, Juanpe Midfielders Torre, Sávio, Tsygankov, García, Herrera, Solís, Martín, García, Villa, García Forwards Dovbyk, Stuani, Portu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/03/24 Getafe 0-0 Girona FC La Liga 20/08/23 Girona FC 3-3 Getafe La Liga 04/03/23 Getafe 3-2 Girona FC La Liga 23/08/22 Girona FC 3-1 Getafe La Liga 05/05/19 Getafe 2-0 Girona FC La Liga 22/12/18 Girona FC 1-1 Getafe LaLiga

